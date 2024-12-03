Kendrick Lamar, SZA to kick off 2025 stadium tour in Minneapolis

“All the Stars” will be out in Minneapolis when Kendrick Lamar and SZA launch their Grand National Tour this spring.

Riding the wave of the monumental diss track “Not Like Us” and the freshly released No. 1 album “GNX,” Lamar will springboard from the Super Bowl halftime show to his first-ever stadium tour alongside longtime collaborator and former record label mate SZA, starting with an April 19 show at U.S. Bank Stadium.

SZA — who is featured twice on Lamar’s latest album with the tracks “luther” and “gloria” — is expected to release her much-anticipated third studio album “Lana” by the end of the year.

It’ll be Lamar’s first concert in Minnesota since stopping at Xcel Energy Center for 2022’s Big Steppers Tour in 2022. SZA, meanwhile, hasn’t performed in Minnesota since 2019, when she sang at the Minnesota State Fair.

The Grand National Tour will comprise 21 large-capacity shows across the U.S. and Canada and will be a reprise of 2018’s Championship Tour, when Lamar and SZA headlined a slate of Top Dawg Entertainment artists. However, SZA’s time on that tour was cut short as she dealt with swollen vocal cords.

Don’t “Snooze” — presales are starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and general ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday. Check Ticketmaster for more information.