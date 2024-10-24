Kelsea Ballerini announces tour with stop at Target Center

Singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini announced a 30-city tour on Wednesday, which includes a concert at Target Center on Jan. 24, 2025.

The country musician’s “Kelsea Ballerini Live on Tour” arena tour starts Jan. 21, 2025, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The Minneapolis stop is the third show on the tour — she’s playing the United Center in Chicago the day before and the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee the day after Minneapolis.

Presale tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. and another presale the same day at 12 p.m. Fans can register for the artist presale on her website. General ticket sales start Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.

Maisie Peters and MaRynn Taylor will be opening for the singer on tour.

The tour comes as Ballerini releases a new album, “Patterns,” on Friday, Oct. 25.

Ballerini is a four-time Grammy nominee and has won multiple CMA Awards.