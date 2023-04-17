Keith Urban to perform at State Fair Grandstand

Another performer for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series has been revealed.

Fair officials announced Monday that Keith Urban and special guest Lindsay Ell will play at the Grandstand on Aug. 26.

They’re the ninth show announced for this year’s Grandstand Concert Series.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

Urban, a four-time Grammy winner, has had nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums with hits such as, “Somebody Like You,” “Long Hot Summer” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Ell was named “one of the most exciting and talented young artists in country music” by Forbes and is set to head on tour with Shania Twain later this spring and summer.

