Keg and Case developer files for bankruptcy

The developer of Keg and Case Market in St. Paul has filed for bankruptcy, according to court filings, which show he owes millions of dollars to his collectors.

The West Seventh Street market is owned by Craig Cohen, who filed for bankruptcy on Friday. In the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, Cohen lists Keg and Case Market LLC, Keg and Case Park LLC, Schmidt Keg House Holding LLC and Rathskeller Holding LLC as his codebtors.

Of Cohen’s creditors, MidWestOne Bank is listed as being owed the most; he owes over $5.5 million to the Iowa-based bank.

Cohen also owes $500,000 to the St. Paul Housing and Redevelopment Authority, according to the bankruptcy filings.

Keg and Case is still open at this time, with no announced plans to shut down in the immediate future.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Keg and Case for a comment and will update accordingly.