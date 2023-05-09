Keefer Court reopening in Asia Mall with new owners after closing at end of 2022

Chinese bakery Keefer Court will once again be selling its signature buns and other foods but in a new location and with new ownership.

The longtime bakery, which closed at the end of 2022, will be making a new home at the Asia Mall in Eden Prairie.

According to the social media post, Keefer Court is expected to open in the mall sometime this fall or winter and serve Chinese pastries, as they were known for, along with Vietnamese desserts and cakes.

The new location will be run by the trio behind Pho Mai in Dinkytown, who purchased the beloved Chinese bakery.

Keefer Court closed on Dec 31, 2022, after 40 years at its original location on Cedar Avenue in the West Bank area of Minneapolis.

The post announcing the closure of the Keefer Court said owners Sunny and Paulina Kwan decided to retire, and their daughter, Michelle, who had worked the last five years to take over the family business, had plans to “pursue her own dreams and passion.”