Kayaker rescued by passerby after capsizing on Sauk River

Authorities say a kayaker was rescued over the weekend after he overturned on the Sauk River.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel were called about a capsized kayaker on the Sauk River near Heim’s Mill at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Before authorities arrived, a passerby was able to help the kayaker out of the water, the sheriff’s office says.

That kayaker then reported he wasn’t able to find his son, who had been with him in a separate kayak.

Crews conducted a search and found his son safe in his kayak approaching the Heim’s Mill landing. He was then reunited with his father, and the capsized kayak was recovered by the St. Cloud Fire Department.