Katy Perry, Incubus and Earth, Wind & Fire announce upcoming Minnesota shows

Get ready to roar and drive — you’ll be able to enjoy multiple big-name artists across the state this year — with all of their performances ahead of September.

Within a matter of hours on Monday, three artists announced upcoming shows happening across Minnesota.

The first to do so was pop artist Katy Perry, who will be making a stop in Minneapolis as part of her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour. Early Monday, the singer announced the U.S. leg of the tour will include a 7 p.m. performance at Target Center on Tuesday, May 13.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Jan 31. at 10 a.m. However, Citi and Verizon presales begin Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Perry, one of the biggest-selling female artists in history, is known for songs such as “Firework,” “Dark Horse,” Roar,” California Girls,” Teenage Dream” and more. She recently released a new album titled “143,” which is available for purchase.

Meanwhile, alternative rock fans can enjoy Incubus, known for songs such as “Drive,” “Wish You Were Here,” and “Pardon Me,” at the Treasure Island Amphitheater on Saturday, July 5. Indie rock band Manchester Orchestra is listed as the group’s special guest.

Tickets will start at $35, and reserved seating will be available beginning at $49.

Last — but certainly not least — is Earth, Wind & Fire, known for songs such as “September,” “Let’s Groove,” “Reasons” and more.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group will be performing on Sunday, Aug. 10, at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.

Tickets for all of the above shows will also go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. this Friday.