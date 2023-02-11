Karmel Mall security guard stabbed by man he was escorting off property Friday night

A security guard at was stabbed at Karmel Mall during an altercation with a man he was escorting off the property, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing at the mall at about 7:45 p.m. on Friday.

The security guard suffered non-life-threatening wounds from the stabbing, according to police. The man suspected of stabbing him also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.