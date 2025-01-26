Juvenile injured in shooting inside St. Paul store

A juvenile is injured after a shooting inside a store on Sunday afternoon in St. Paul.

St. Paul police responded to the 900 block of Dale Street just before 2 p.m. on a report that a group of juveniles were fighting inside a store, and shots were fired.

The ages of those involved ranged from 15 to 20 years old, according to St. Paul police.

Police say a short time later, a juvenile boy showed up at Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the arm and hand.

No other victims or suspects were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.