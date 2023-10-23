Juvenile injured in Minneapolis shooting

A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Minneapolis on Sunday, according to police.

Law enforcement responded to the 1500 block of West Broadway Avenue for reports of a shooting at around 3:31 p.m.

According to authorities, officers found a juvenile in a home with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The juvenile was brought to North Memorial Medical Hospital for their injuries.

Forensic scientists from the Minneapolis Police Forensic Division processed the scene and collected evidence.

No other information about the age or gender of the juvenile has been released as of this time.

No arrests have been made. MPD is investigating.