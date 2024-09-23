Juvenile arrested in Red Wing after posting social media threat to International School of Minnesota

A juvenile was arrested on Sunday in Red Wing after reportedly posting a threat to the International School of Minnesota on social media, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department.

Police in Red Wing told Eden Prairie Police Department about the threat on Saturday. Eden Prairie police then immediately told the school.

After a joint investigation, the juvenile responsible for the threats was arrested in Red Wing, police said. The suspect admitted to posting the threat and said they had no intention or means of carrying it out.

Police told school officials of the arrest and that there is no evidence of an actual threat to the school.