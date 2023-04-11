Jurors find man guilty of 3rd-degree murder

A court register shows jurors have convicted a man of a murder charge.

Tuesday, jurors found 32-year-old Bret Ryne Lott guilty of third-degree murder by distributing a controlled substance. Lott’s trial began last week.

Lott, an accused heroin dealer, was charged almost one year ago for the death of 27-year-old Zhennavie Isabo Bauman of Burnsville. Bauman’s mother, Michelle Werlein, says her daughter died of a drug overdose inside a Roseville motel room back in 2019.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office said her cause of death was opiate toxicity.

Records show Lott’s sentencing is scheduled for the morning of Friday, June 2.

The criminal complaint stated the room was rented to Lott and that staff had seen him between noon and 1 p.m. when he went to get more towels. It went on to say that messages on Lott’s social media showed him discussing the potency of the drugs in his possession. Lott wrote that he began selling fentanyl because of the high tolerance of his heroin customers.