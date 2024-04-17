Jurassic Quest coming to St. Cloud

A popular dinosaur exhibit that makes frequent stops in Minneapolis is now expanding to St. Cloud.

Jurassic Quest is coming to the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center this June.

The giant dinosaurs will be on display from June 14th through the 16th.

There are many interactive activities for visitors in addition to viewing the ancient creatures. The exhibit hours are Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on tickets, click HERE.