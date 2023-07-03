July brings increase in minimum wage at Twin Cities businesses

A host of new state laws went into effect Saturday when the calendar flipped to July, but so did some local minimum wage increases.

In Minneapolis, the minimum wage for small businesses — those with 100 or fewer employees — increased to $14.50. The city’s minimum wage for large businesses already increased to $15.19 in January.

In St. Paul, the increases bumped the minimum wage hourly rate to:

$15 for large businesses — those with between 101 and 10,000 employees.

$13 for small businesses — those with between six and 100 employees.

$11.50 for micro businesses — those with five or fewer employees.

Like Minneapolis, St. Paul’s minimum wage for macro businesses already increased to $15.19 in January.

For more information on the minimum wage ordinances, click here for Minneapolis and here for St. Paul.