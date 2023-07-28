Judge rules on motions ahead of hearing for teen charged in Lily Peters’ death

A Wisconsin judge ruled on several motions Thursday ahead of a hearing next month to determine if the teen charged in Lily Peters’ killing will stay in adult court.

WQOW reports that the lawyers for the teen – who is now 15 – are pushing for his case to be moved to juvenile court. That reverse waiver hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7-14.

The teen is charged with killing Peters, a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl, on April 24, 2022. She was reported missing that night after her dad said she didn’t come home from her aunt’s house. Her body was found the next morning.

He’s charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

At Thursday’s hearing, WQOW says Judge Steven Gibbs ruled that crime scene and autopsy pictures won’t be allowed to be shown at next month’s reverse waiver hearing, and lawyers also won’t be allowed to talk about Peters’ character. He reserved judgment on other evidence the prosecution wants to bring up until he sees it.