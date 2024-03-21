Judge recommends Minnesota Supreme Court strip Legal Marijuana Now’s major party status

A judge has asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to rule the Legal Marijuana Now Party does not meet state requirements to be considered a major party.

The order issued on Wednesday could spell trouble for Legal Marijuana Now candidates’ eligibility to appear on the ballot in the upcoming state primary and general elections.

DFL Party Chair Ken Martin petitioned the Supreme Court in February to revoke Legal Marijuana Now’s major party status over doubts that it satisfied new qualifications to receive such consideration. The Supreme Court then appointed Hennepin County District Judge Edward Wahl to consider the facts of the case.

After hearing testimony from the DFL and Legal Marijuana Now, Wahl determined that the Legal Marijuana Now Party did not satisfy any of the Supreme Court’s criteria to be considered a major party, which included questions regarding the party’s organizational structure and convention practices.

He emphasized that Legal Marijuana Now had between 10 and 20 dues-paying members in 2022, “an insuperable obstacle for LMNP’s ability to meet the statutory requirements to maintain its status as a major political party.”

The DFL applauded Wahl’s recommendation.

“After years of gamesmanship and chicanery, we are pleased with the court’s findings, which make it clear that the Legal Marijuana Now Party is not a major political party and should not be afforded the benefits that come with that status,” Martin said in a statement.

Legal Marijuana Now Party Chair Dennis Schuller cried foul and said Wahl made his ruling “retroactively,” applying new standards passed in 2023 to party conventions held in 2022.

“Fortunately the Supreme Court, as final judge of the law, must consider its application by the DFL, for political reasons, to eliminate a competitor by any means,” Schuller said. “Their real goal is to defame us, drain our resources, and waste our valuable time during election season.”

Last year, the Minnesota Legislature changed the standards for achieving and keeping major party status, including raising the minimum statewide vote share from 5% to 8%. However, that change does not take hold until the 2024 general election.

The new law also requires major parties to hold conventions in each congressional district and at least 45 counties or legislative districts during general election years and have executive committees for each of those counties or districts.

Read the full ruling below: