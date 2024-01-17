Judge denies motion to increase bail for former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of fatally poisoning wife

A former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of killing his wife by poisoning her will not have his bail increased despite efforts from prosecutors.

Connor Fitzgerald Bowman, 30, is accused of administering a dose of liquid colchicine that killed his wife, Betty Bowman, who died on Aug. 20, 2023.

Tuesday was Bowman’s latest court appearance since he was indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges earlier this month.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL reports that prosecutors argued that the upgraded charges should come with an increase in bail. Bowman’s bail was initially set at $5 million without conditions and $2 million with conditions. The prosecution asked Judge Kathy Wallace to increase Bowman’s bail to $10 million without conditions and $5 million with conditions.

Bowman’s defense argued the motion to increase bail was unconstitutional. The defense used Stack v. Boyle and a case from the 1950s in which it was ruled the excessive bail was against the defendant’s Eighth Amendment rights.

The defense also said that Bowman does not pose a flight risk and still has not posted bail for the current amount it is set at, adding there is no reason to increase the bail amount.

Prosecutors referred to previously reported evidence that showed Bowman purchased drugs online that they believe were used to poison his wife.

Bowman’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

He remains in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.