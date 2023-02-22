Jordan neighborhood shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; no arrests made

A shooting in Minneapolis Tuesday evening has left one woman dead and a man injured.

Minneapolis police responded to the North Memorial Medical Center shortly after 6:45 p.m. after hearing two people with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds had arrived in a personal vehicle.

According to Minneapolis police, the vehicle the victims arrived in had been damaged by gunfire. Officers say the shooting happened on the 2600 block of W. Broadway Ave.

Minneapolis police add the woman died before midnight late Tuesday night. She was identified as being in her 20s.

Meanwhile, a man in his 40s is still recovering from injuries.

No other details about the victims have been released.

Although the cause and nature of the woman’s death have yet to be released, police say a homicide investigation is underway.

No one is currently in custody for the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.