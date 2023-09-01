Jonas Brothers to play shorter set on Friday night, The Hold Steady to play Saturday

The Jonas Brothers are playing at the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair on Friday night.

In a post on the social media platform X, formally known as Twitter, the band said their set will be 75 minutes, which is shorter than usual.

On other stops in the band’s tour, the group is scheduled to play over 60 songs, according to the setlist.

The show starts on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Hold Steady are performing at the Grandstand on Saturday night and the talent contest finals are set for Sunday night.

CLICK HERE for KSTP’s full state fair coverage.