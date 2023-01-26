John Mayer announces solo acoustic arena tour with St. Paul stop in April

Singer-songwriter John Mayer announced a solo acoustic arena tour on Thursday, spanning 19 cities with a stop in St. Paul.

Mayer will play at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, April 1. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m., with presale tickets on sale from 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 until 10 p.m. on Feb. 2.

The tour kicks off in New Jersey on March 11 and ends in Los Angeles on April 14.

The tour will feature Mayer playing primarily playing his acoustic guitar as well as a few numbers on electric guitar and piano.

Mayer has earned seven Grammy Awards over his musical career including “Song of the Year” for “Daughters”.