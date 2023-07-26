Job fair to be held Wednesday for State Fair positions

The Minnesota State Fair is aiming to hire hundreds of people ahead of this year’s State Fair during a job fair on Wednesday.

Among the positions needed are ride attendants, custodians, ticketing positions, parking attendants, barn attendants and more. Those interested don’t need a resume, however, applicants who are offered a position will be asked to do a background check.

Anyone who is interested in a position is recommended to register online before attending the job fair, which runs from 4-7 p.m. in the North End Event Center. You can do so by CLICKING HERE.

A line for applicants will begin to form at 3 p.m., and state fair officials say anyone who is in line by 6:45 p.m. will be able to participate in the event.

Fair workers do get free admission to the event, which lasts from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Wednesday’s job fair.