Jesse Ventura announces launch of edibles brand
Former Minnesota Governor, movie star and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura announced Wednesday that he has partnered with Retro Bakery to create “Jesse Ventura Farms” — his venture into the cannabis industry.
According to Retro Bakery’s website, the edibles will be hemp-derived and will be under 0.3% THC.
There will be a launch party and meet-and-greet on April 20.
Ventura released the following statement on Substack:
“A lifelong dream has finally come true! Thanks to a diverse group of creative and dynamic individuals who have been working diligently over the last few years, I can finally announce that today, Gov. Jesse “The Body” Ventura, is in the cannabis game. I can’t tell you how truly amazing this feels. To finally be able to LEGALLY share with you, products from a plant that has had such an amazing impact on my life. Not to mention the historical significance of being the first U.S. Governor to officially put his name on a Cannabis brand. Each step brings us closer to finally ending this tragic and dangerous war on drugs.
Alright people, let’s make some history… together.”
Jesse Ventura Farms products can be pre-ordered April 1.