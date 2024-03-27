Jesse Ventura announces launch of edibles brand

Former Minnesota Governor, movie star and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura announced Wednesday that he has partnered with Retro Bakery to create “Jesse Ventura Farms” — his venture into the cannabis industry.

According to Retro Bakery’s website, the edibles will be hemp-derived and will be under 0.3% THC.

There will be a launch party and meet-and-greet on April 20.

Ventura released the following statement on Substack: