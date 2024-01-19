JDE Peet’s to take over Caribou roasting operations

Minnesota-based Caribou Coffee announced a new long-term licensing agreement with Jacobs Douwe Egberts (JDE) Peet’s on Friday.

According to the agreement, Amsterdam-based JDE Peet’s will take over manufacturing, marketing, and sales for Caribou products, with the exception of physical Caribou coffee shops.

As JDE Peet’s looks to expand its coffee presence in North America, the company will take over roasting operations in Minneapolis, JDE Peet’s says.

The deal states that JDE Peet’s will provide coffee products for sale for Caribou’s 800 coffeehouses across 11 countries.

“We are delighted with this partnership, which adds Caribou to our existing portfolio of premium brands which we distribute, including Peet’s, Stumptown, Intelligentsia and L’OR, to serve more coffee lovers in North America. Caribou is an iconic brand with outstanding facilities and we will complement its strong brand equity with JDE Peet’s’ distribution and innovation capabilities to strengthen our presence and serve more coffee lovers in the largest coffee market in the world. We wholeheartedly welcome a new team of talented employees to the JDE Peet’s family and look forward to integrating their expertise and insights into our operations. We will work closely with the Caribou team on the ongoing development of Caribou-branded products, as Caribou continues to expand its operations in the United States and abroad.” Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet owns over 50 brands and employs over 20,000 people globally.