Japanese company completes investment project in Brooklyn Park

Japan-based company Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Governor Tim Walz announced the completion of a $45 million investment project on Tuesday.

The new facility in Brooklyn Park is set to create new jobs and increase production capacity, according to a news release from Walz.

“Since I’ve been Governor, we’ve increased the number of Japanese companies operating in Minnesota by nearly 50%,” Walz said in a prepared statement. “By enacting policies to make Minnesota the top state to operate a business and live, work, and raise a family, we’ve attracted investment and built a strong reputation for Minnesota business on the global stage. We’ll continue working with our partners in Japan and across the globe to strengthen these business ties and expand opportunities for Minnesotans.”

Since the governor’s trip to Japan in 2019, the number of Japanese companies in the state is up to nearly 50 operating at more than 120 locations across Minnesota.