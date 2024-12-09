James Taylor announces summer tour, including stop at Xcel Energy Center

Grammy award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist James Taylor will be coming to a stage near you.

On Monday, Taylor announced a 2025 summer tour, taking him across both the United States and Canada, including a June 17 stop at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday.

If you aren’t able to make the St. Paul event, you’ll have other chances to see Taylor across the Midwest, including at Summerfest in Milwaukee on June 21 and in Highland Park, Illinois, on June 19. A full list of tour dates can be found HERE.

Taylor released his first album in 1968 and has also been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and given Kennedy Center Honors.

Taylor is known for songs such as “Fire and Rain,” “How Sweet it Is,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and many more.