Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular returns to the Minnesota Zoo

The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular is set to return to the Minnesota Zoo.

From Sept. 28 – Nov. 2, the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular will showcase thousands of artistically carved pumpkins at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley.

This year’s event theme is “Wanderlust,” and designs feature the wonders of the world and the joys of traveling.

In addition to the Halloween staple, a pumpkin patch will also be available for guests to enjoy.

According to the Minnesota Zoo, the event has been sold out every single year since its first event six years ago.

Tickets are timed and can be purchased at mnzoo.org, beginning September 7 at 8 a.m. All tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Ticket prices range from $18 to $24 for adults and $14 to $20 for children and adults 65 and older, parking included. Children aged two and under are free but will still need a reserved ticket to get in.