It’s totally tubular! Snow tubing returns to Afton Alps this winter.

Afton Alps ski hills won’t be just for skiing and snowboarding anymore. The popular Twin Cities area slopes, located just south of Afton in the St. Croix River Valley, is bringing back snow tubing for the 2024-2025 winter season.

Ten lanes will be available for tubing fun in the Highland Zone of the hills adjacent to the Alpine Chalet.

Afton Alps says there will be ample parking and easy access to the tubing area.

The skiing destination said that they started making snow overnight on Tuesday.

While Afton Alps hasn’t set an opening date yet, a variety of season pass tickets and discounted day passes are on sale until Dec. 1.