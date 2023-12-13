Itasca County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in locating woman last seen Nov. 4

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are asking for the public’s help in locating 45-year-old Eleanore “Ellie” Halverson, who was last seen Nov. 4.

She was last seen in Northome (about 50 minutes northeast of Bemidji) in a brown, early 2000s Toyota Camry.

Courtesy of the Minnesota BCA

She was traveling with Gene “Geno” Carter, but their direction of travel was unknown, according to authorities.

Courtesy of the Minnesota BCA

Halverson is 5’04” and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, a nose piercing and a tattoo on her left arm that reads “freedom is dirty.”

Anyone with information on Halverson’s whereabouts should call 911.