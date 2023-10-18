Israeli team visits Target Center for exhibition against Timberwolves

Israeli basketball team plays exhibition game against Timberwolves

An Israeli basketball team, Maccabi Ra’anana, was in town Tuesday night for an exhibition game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A moment of silence and the singing of Israel’s national anthem preceded tip-off at Target Center.

The Israeli team was in the middle of a U.S. tour when Hamas militants staged their attack on Israel. The war hits close to home for Maccabi Ra’anana head coach Yehu Orland, whose best friend was killed.

“It’s hard to explain the sadness to lose someone that close and to know that he left behind four young kids,” he said.

Maccabi Ra’anana says their decision to keep playing is the right move to show the world Israel is a strong country.

The team flies back to Israel on Wednesday.