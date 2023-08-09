Isanti woman dies from injuries in crash involving ambulance, motorcycle

A woman who was hit by an ambulance while riding on a motorcycle in Blaine last month died from her injuries days after the crash, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy report released Wednesday states Loretta Egge, 58, of Isanti, died in the hospital on July 25. She was a passenger on a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jeffrey Egge, 57, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Neither of them was wearing a helmet.

At around 4:53 p.m. on July 22, an Allina ambulance was traveling north on Highway 65 with its lights and sirens activated when it was canceled while en route and turned its lights off, according to a Minnesota State Patrol account of the incident.

While it was in the left turn lane of Highway 65 at 109th Avenue, the ambulance received another call and turned its lights and sirens on again. The ambulance then turned right across multiple lanes of traffic to go east on 109th Avenue and hit the motorcycle, which was headed north through the intersection.

Two other vehicles, a Honda Odyssey and a Subaru Forester, were damaged in the crash, but none of the occupants of those cars were harmed. A passenger in the ambulance suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.