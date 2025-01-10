Isanti County inmate declared dead at hospital following medical incident

An Isanti County inmate was declared dead at the hospital despite life-saving aid being attempted by first responders, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say first responders were called to the Sheriff’s Office on Thursday at 6:32 a.m.

Life-saving measures were attempted, including the use of an AED, before the inmate was brought to the hospital, authorities say, where the inmate died. The inmate’s name wasn’t immediately provided.

The sheriff’s office adds the death is being investigated, with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office set to determine the manner and cause.