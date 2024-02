Is it too soon to visit Lahaina?

Immediately after last summer’s fires decimated Lahaina on Maui, tourists were asked to stay away.

While that’s no longer the case, is it still too soon for vacationers to head there?

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Megan Newquist and Photojournalist Bill Middeke recently got special access to share the stories of those in Hawaii and checked in with Hawaiians.

Click the video box above to watch the full story.