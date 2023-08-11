Irish Fair returning to St. Paul this weekend

The Irish Fair of Minnesota is kicking off Friday at Harriet Island in St. Paul.

The fair includes Irish music, dance, storytelling, sports, cultural exhibits, native dogs, children’s activities, Irish hospitality options and marketplace activities, according to event organizers.

Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States, is set to attend the Opening Ceremony on Friday and will address guests on Saturday.

The Irish Fair will include seven outdoor stages with performances from hundreds of musicians, like Gaelic Storm, Socks in the Frying Pan, JigJam and more.

Tickets are $20 per day for adults or $40 for a weekend pass. For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.