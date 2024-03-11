Investigators at Lutsen Resort this week, finding source of fire continues

Minnesota State Fire Marshal investigators will be at the Lutsen Resort for the week, starting Monday, to continue the investigation into the fire that burned down the iconic resort.

The Minnesota Department of Safety (DPS) says that investigators will be sifting through debris to try to determine the origin and cause of the massive fire.

“Lutsen community members will notice crews coming and going from the fire scene,” said State Fire Marshal Daniel Krier. “We are dedicated to preserving the integrity of the investigation, and we ask people to give us the space we need to complete this work.”

The resort went up in a blaze about a month ago, on Feb. 6. The owner has vowed to rebuild.