Investigation underway into possible drugging incident at Dinkytown bar

Minneapolis police say multiple women arrived at HCMC over the weekend with illness and alcohol-related issues after they were at Blarney's Bar.

Minneapolis police are investigating a potential drugging after multiple women went to the hospital after going to a Dinkytown bar.

According to police, the victims told officers it happened at Blarney Bar and Grill, located on 14th Avenue Southeast near 4th Street, near the University of Minnesota.

Officers say at least one of the three women who they believe were drugged is under the age of 21. All three reported having similar symptoms, which officials say are consistent with drinking alcohol.

The three women arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the 18-year-old told officers she started feeling sick after drinking an alcoholic beverage someone gave her at that business.

All three women reported having similar symptoms, and officials say the symptoms are consistent with drinking alcohol.

Officials haven’t said if any of the women are students at the U of M.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the bar for a response and will update this article when – or if- one is received.