Investigation underway in Yellow Medicine County after infant’s death

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday it is investigating the death of a 1-month-old infant.

First responders were called to a report of an unresponsive infant around 6:25 a.m. Thursday at Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort Hotel.

First aid attempts were unsuccessful, and the infant was pronounced deceased, authorities said.

The infant was brought to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and their death is under investigation.