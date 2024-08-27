Investigation underway in New Brighton after vehicle crashes into pond

The crash happened at Silver Lake Road NW and County Road D East around 1:30 a.m.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured footage of first responders at a pond in New Brighton early Tuesday morning.

Video shows a vehicle that had crashed into the pond, located near the intersection of Silver Lake Road Northwest and County Road E.

A photographer also saw two people in handcuffs, and they were being checked out by medics at the scene.

Police say two guns were recovered.

No other details were immediately provided. Check back for updates.