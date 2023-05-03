Investigation underway after overnight incident involving SWAT team at St. Paul’s Intercontinental Hotel

Multiple police officers, as well as SWAT team members, were in the area overnight.

Police are investigating an overnight incident in downtown St. Paul.

Multiple officers and SWAT team members could be seen at the Intercontinental Hotel in the downtown area around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Wabasha Street and Kellogg Boulevard.

No word on if anyone was hurt.

However, one person was seen being taken into custody.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to police for information and will continue to update this article as details become available.