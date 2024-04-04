Investigation underway after man found dead near Mahtomedi road

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning in Mahtomedi.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a 51-year-old Mahtomedi man was found lying near a road in the 900 block of Woodland Drive after multiple people reported a person down on the sidewalk just after 7 a.m.

Investigators say they’re working to determine the man’s cause of death but didn’t notice any obvious signs of trauma or foul play.

No other information is being released at this time.