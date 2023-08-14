Investigation underway after inmate found dead in St. Louis County jail

The death of an inmate is under investigation after the man was found dead in his cell last week in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 34-year-old inmate, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was alone in his cell and was found dead by jail staff on the morning of Aug. 10.

Officials didn’t find any obvious cause of death at the scene, the sheriff’s office says, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s help was requested for the investigation. Authorities add there weren’t any kind of altercations.

No other details have been released at this time.