Investigation of East Bethel house fire underway

The East Bethel Fire Department is looking into what caused a fire to start during the overnight hours early Friday morning.

The department, as well as a handful of other agencies, were called to a home on the 700 block of Lincoln Drive around 2:30 a.m. for a reported fire.

East Bethel Fire Chief Rod Sanow says there was major damage done to the home by the fire, however, no one was injured.

Crews were at the scene for about five hours, according to Sanow.