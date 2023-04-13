Inver Grove Heights police, SWAT conduct home search warrant

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department served a high-risk search warrant at a home on Thursday morning.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer at the scene saw at least one person in handcuffs.

The South Metro SWAT Team assisted in the search, which happened near the 9100 block of Rich Valley Boulevard.

Officials said there is no risk to the public at this time.

No other information was immediately provided by police; however, additional details are expected to be released later on Thursday.

