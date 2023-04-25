Missing 13-year-old found safe, Inver Grove Heights police say

UPDATE: Inver Grove Heights police say the missing 13-year-old was found safe.

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old.

According to authorities, the girl has had limited contact with her family since April 16 and is believed to be with an older man. They are possibly traveling between Minneapolis, Chicago and North Carolina.

The girl is 5-foot-5 and weighs 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts should contact the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-450-2525 or the Minnesota BCA Tip Line at 877-996-6222.