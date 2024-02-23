Inver Grove Heights man sentenced to 39 months in jail in connection with shooting that critically injured woman

An Inver Grove Heights man learned his future in court on Friday in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a woman.

Deandre Lavonne Johnson, 26, was sentenced to just over three years (39 months) at the St. Cloud prison, with credit for 189 days served.

Johnson was initially charged in August with one count of second-degree assault, one count of second-degree riot and one count of illegal possession of a firearm. In February, he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in exchange for the dismissal of the other counts and 39 months in prison, according to court records.

RELATED: Woman injured from gunfire in Minneapolis

A criminal complaint states that on Aug. 19, officers from Minneapolis responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired outside a bar near 1st Avenue North and 4th Street North.

A woman was found seriously injured with a gunshot wound in the back, the complaint says.

An investigation revealed that 20 minutes before the shooting, two groups of people got into a fight outside the bar. An officer on horseback responded and saw Johnson running away with a gun in his hand.

Johnson was seen approaching a parked Nissan Murano, which was later found to be registered to Johnson’s mother, and stashing the weapon, the complaint added.

He then spoke with officers on the scene and left. A woman was seen retrieving the Nissan and meeting Johnson in it a short distance from the scene.

Johnson is then seen on surveillance video firing the weapon at a person repeatedly. The investigation indicated that the shots that hit the victim were fired from a second, currently unidentified shooter, according to the complaint.

Johnson was arrested in the Nissan the next night in the same parking lot where the initial disturbance occurred.

At the time of the incident, Johnson was on supervised release from a first-degree assault conviction in connection with a 2016 shooting in which he shot a juvenile in the neck, severing his spinal cord and paralyzing him.