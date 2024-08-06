Invasive insect ‘elm zigzag sawfly’ found in Minnesota for the 1st time

An invasive insect, the elm zigzag sawfly, was found in Minnesota for the first time, according to a news release from the state’s Department of Agriculture.

The insect was found on the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus. Officials collected the larvae and the identification was confirmed by the Smithsonian Institute Museum of Natural History.

The Department of Agriculture said the elm zigzag sawfly is native to east Asia and was first confirmed in the U.S. in 2021. It has previously confirmed in several eastern states prior to being found in Minnesota.

Courtesy of Nathan W. Siegert, United States Forest Service

The insect’s impact is unknown due to the short period of time it has been in the U.S. Though the elm zigzag sawfly causes defoliation of elm trees, most of the trees can recover from it.

The insect feeds on elm tree leaves and creates a zigzag pattern in the in the leaves while feeding, the Department of Agriculture said. The larvae are green with a black band on their head. They also have T-shaped brown or black markings on the top of their second and third pair of legs.

North Carolina State is researching insecticides.

If you believe you see the elm zigzag sawfly, you can report it here or by calling 1-888-545-6684.

