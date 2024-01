INTERVIEW: World Snow Sculpting Championship

The World Snow Sculpting Championship is set to return to Stillwater this week with entertainment and activities for the whole family.

The event is set to run from Wednesday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 21 in Stillwater with an opening ceremony set for Wednesday evening.

Sculptors from all over the world are expected to showcase their skills for the contest.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the event.