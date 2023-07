Interview: Wordplay Book Festival

Minnesota’s largest celebration of readers, writers and great books is back in person this year.

Arleta Little, Executive Director of The Loft, joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Alex Jokich to talk about the Wordplay Book Festival in Minneapolis.

The kick-off concert is coming up on Friday — with the full lineup of events on Saturday.

Click here for more information on the events and tickets for the Wordplay Book Festival.