INTERVIEW: Winter markets in Minneapolis

Despite colder temperatures, several farmer’s markets are happening around the Twin Cities this winter.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS anchor Brett Hoffland sat down with Mara Wack, Development Manager with Neighborhood Roots, to discuss the markets.

The Plant-Based Popup Market and the Sunday Market at Dancing Bear Chocolate are happening throughout the winter. The former happens every second and fourth Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the latter happens Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on farmer’s markets in Minneapolis, CLICK HERE to visit their webpage.