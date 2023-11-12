INTERVIEW: Winter lights at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

Winter lights are returning to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum this week.

Seasonal Events Manager of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Wendy Composto sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Brett Hoffland to discuss more about the event.

“We have an animated tunnel this year, which I think people are going to love,” Composto said. “There are probably 200 different animations that you can watch. I haven’t even seen them all yet.”

The outdoor display is about a mile long.

The arboretum opens this Thursday and runs until New Year’s Day.

More information on the winter lights, including tickets and events, can be found here.