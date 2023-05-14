INTERVIEW: Whirlygig at Indeed Brewing Co.

INTERVIEW: Indeed Brewing Company to bring Whirlygig back in 023

The biggest music and beer festival in Minneapolis is coming up next weekend.

Whirlygig has been a big tradition at Indeed Brewing Co. for the past decade.

Indeed founder and CEO Tom Whisenand joined us in the studio Sunday to tell us more about the music, beer, food and fun patrons can expect.

Whirlygig runs from May 19-21, and admission is free for all ages. The event is cash only, and there will be ATMs on site.

Full festival details are available on Indeed’s website.